Remote work ‘is a trend that’s not going away,’ Almanac CEO says

It's been six months since Bob Iger canceled his retirement and stepped back into the top role at Disney to right a number of perceived wrongs under his handpicked successor, with one hovering right near the top: reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand. Among his first acts as returning chief executive, Iger walked the Disneyland and California Adventure parks in Anaheim, California with Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney parks, experiences, and products. Walt Disney Co. will post second quarter earnings results on Wednesday.