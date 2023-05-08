U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.15
    -1.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.20
    -77.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,225.82
    -9.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.03
    -8.85 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.09
    +1.75 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,034.30
    +9.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    +0.0480 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7830
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,909.92
    -1,090.19 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.05
    -3.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,949.88
    -208.07 (-0.71%)
     

Remote work ‘is a trend that’s not going away,’ Almanac CEO says

Yahoo Finance

Almanac CEO Adam Nathan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss post-pandemic remote work, the debate between remote vs. hybrid vs. in-person, companies requiring office attendance, and the outlook for the modern work crisis.