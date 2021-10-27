Rent the Runway jumps in trading debut
'Rent the Runway' CEO Jennifer Hyman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the clothing subscription services initial public offering Wednesday.
Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.
Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.
It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.
Investors are dumping GM's stock in the wake of earnings. Here's one likely reason why.
(Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.
The company is navigating supply chain challenges well with a record third quarter and even better guidance.
These two hot semiconductor stocks have recently pulled back, but which one should investors snap up?
Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.
Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."
Bristol Myers Squibb topped third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as two cancer treatments helped drive growth, but BMY stock toppled.
Opinions vary on whether plant-based meat substitutes are a blessing or a curse. Others will balk at the laundry list of ingredients necessary to make processed fake meat look and taste like real meat.
2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has
Shares of Robinhood sink as third quarter earnings miss expectations. JMP Securities Senior Research Analyst Devin Ryan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.
Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.
Michael Arone, State Street Global Advisors US SPDR Business Chief Investment Strategist joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest market action.
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 6.1% higher as of 10:48 a.m. EDT on Wednesday after rising as much as 15.8% earlier in the morning. The nice gain came following the company's announcement that it has filed for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 to the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Novavax's U.K. submission is an important milestone for the company.