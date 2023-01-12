U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,983.17
    +13.56 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,189.97
    +216.96 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,001.10
    +69.43 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,876.06
    +32.01 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.33
    +0.92 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.00
    +23.10 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.47 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0093 (+0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0064 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.2430
    -3.1820 (-2.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,816.93
    +1,279.84 (+7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.02
    +10.90 (+2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Rent the Runway to offer its clothing on Amazon

Fashion subscription service Rent the Runway has revealed its plans to start offering its clothing on Amazon.

