The Republican labor-shortage fix looks like a bust
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the return to the labor force as federal unemployment benefits expire.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the return to the labor force as federal unemployment benefits expire.
Some Apple employees are planning to quit the business if it does not soften its hardline stance on staff returning to work from its offices. Employees at the iPhone maker have struggled to gain approval to continue working from home, The Verge reported. A global survey of Apple employees carried out last month found that almost 90pc of respondents strongly agreed that “location-flexible working options are a very important issue to me”. Some employees are now considering potential legal action
The operation marks a new step in Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on China’s big technology companies.
Julie Hyman breaks down some of Friday’s top business stories, including: European travel stocks higher as President Joe Biden says the U.S. reviewing the European travel ban, Xiaomi overtaking Apple as the number two smartphone vendor for the first time ever, and Lordstown Motors under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.
Canopy Growth CEO David Klein says the push by Senate Democrats to end the federal ban on marijuana is a new beginning.
Union Pacific is temporarily suspending eastbound service from West Coast port terminals to its Global IV intermodal facility in Chicago to help ease "significant congestion" at inland terminals, especially Chicago, and at the ports. UP (NYSE: UNP) hopes this suspension, which will start on Sunday and last for about seven days, will not only help relieve port backlogs for Chicago-bound container traffic but also ultimately help address backlogs for containers destined to other markets. The suspe
Retirees often are reluctant to draw on their nest eggs in their golden years, according to one retirement expert.
The stock of Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) has had an up and down week. Shares jumped more than 6% on Tuesday morning alone, yet the stock looks like it will end up with a double-digit decline for the week. Fellow Canadian grower OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, and strong sales growth sent investors flocking to other marijuana sector names anticipating more good news.
Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced the issuance of several orders by the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Tennessee Court of Appeals regarding a default judgment order on liability entered by the Circuit Court for Sullivan County, Tennessee in April 2021 against its wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, "Endo") in Case No. C-41916, originally captioned as Staubus, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al.
Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.
Despite demand and prices for natural gas soaring in Europe, Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant is refusing to send extra volumes to consumers
What a semiconductor CEO has learned from talking to the White House: Asia is winning the global fight over chips, Thomas Sonderman writes in a commentary piece for Barron’s.
Netflix fired three marketing executives after discovering Slack messages in which they vented about colleagues.
Stock market crashes can be frightening. In this way, a market crash can provide you with an opportunity to build tremendous wealth -- if you know which stocks to buy. To help you in this regard, here are three excellent companies to put on your stock market crash shopping list.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a patent for drone technology that can be paired directly with delivery vans. The system, if it comes to fruition, could enable Amazon to optimize its last-mile delivery services by outsourcing much of the work to its automated drones. As described in the text of the patent, "Primary vehicles having cameras or other sensors generate or transmit instructions for causing secondary vehicles, such as personal delivery devices, to trave
(Bloomberg) -- Google software engineers reported something in a recent survey that surprised higher-ups: they felt as productive working from home as they did before the pandemic.Internal research at the Alphabet Inc. unit also showed that employees want more “collaboration and social connections” at work, according to Brian Welle, a human resources vice president. Welle declined to provide exact figures but said “more than 75%” of surveyed employees answered this way. Most staff also specifica
Crude oil is having a banner year as prices return to pre-pandemic levels, and we think two companies in particular are on track to win big
About 13 million Americans in all will receive tax refunds because of a provision in the American Rescue Plan related to unemployment insurance income.
As inflation rises, one veteran forecaster sees little reason for optimism on long-term economic growth.
China's cyber-watchdog on Friday announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company's New York-traded shares to tumble.
The advance payments on the expanded tax credit are being distributed through direct deposits and paper checks.