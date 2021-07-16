The Republican labor-shortage fix looks like a bust

Benzinga

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a patent for drone technology that can be paired directly with delivery vans. The system, if it comes to fruition, could enable Amazon to optimize its last-mile delivery services by outsourcing much of the work to its automated drones. As described in the text of the patent, "Primary vehicles having cameras or other sensors generate or transmit instructions for causing secondary vehicles, such as personal delivery devices, to trave