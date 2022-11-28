Republican lawmakers expected to use House majority to focus on ‘woke capitalism’
Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman outlines conservative lawmakers' intend to take on "woke capitalism", or companies that are sociopolitically active.
Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman outlines conservative lawmakers' intend to take on "woke capitalism", or companies that are sociopolitically active.
Traditionally, workplace 401(k) accounts have been a safe place to save for retirement because you're offered a limited selection of investments you can buy. Finance expert and YouTube personality Graham Stephan has warned that this could soon change. Stephan commented on Twitter that "Congress has just done the unthinkable with the introduction of a new act that allows riskier assets into 401k."
From protests in China to Congress's agenda, here are three key stories to watch in business and politics this week.
Senate Democrats are gearing up for what’s expected to be a challenging reelection environment in 2024 even as they await the results of a Senate runoff in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker next month. About two dozen Democrats or those who caucus with the party will be up for reelection,…
Comes as the select committee’s work comes to a close.
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate's new members, he'll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol. Pennsylvania's unique lieutenant governor, who just flipped the state's open Senate seat to Democrats, may be the only senator ever to be declared an “American taste god” — as GQ magazine once did. The 6-foot-8 Fetterman will tower over the currently tallest senator, Republican Tom Cotton of Arkansas by 3 inches.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is urging congressional lawmakers to pass a new spending bill for the Pentagon, saying a “failure to do so will result in significant harm” to the U.S. and national security. Congress has until Dec. 16 to pass a new funding bill and avoid a federal government shutdown. There has been talk…
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life, grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues whose support he needs to become House speaker. Every new commitment from McCarthy can be seen as a potentially strategic move, intended to quell skeptics on his right flank as he reaches for the speaker's gavel. With a slim House majority in the midterm elections, the GOP leader must solidify his ranks in a sprint for the 218 votes he'll need when the new Congress convenes — each coming at a cost and with no room for error.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the House Jan. 6 panel investigating the Capitol riot on Sunday pushed back on a Washington Post report suggesting tensions between committee staffers and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chair. The Post, citing interviews with 15 anonymous former and current committee staffers, reported on Wednesday that…
Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina says the House should take up a voting rights bill and legislation reforming the Electoral Count Act before the new Congress is seated in January.
The U.S. government said it is banning telecommunications and video surveillance equipment from several prominent Chinese brands in an effort to protect the nation's communications network. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously on Friday to expand its ban on the sale and import of Chinese technology from firms that pose an “unacceptable risk to the national security" of the United States. The decision implements the directive in the Secure Equipment Act of 2021 signed by President Biden in November that places additional restrictions on companies including Huawei and ZTE, surveillance camera makers Hikvision and Dahua, and two-way radio manufacturer Hytera.
Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) on Sunday said Congress does not need to pass “Democrat bills” when it comes to Ukraine funding, indicating that a GOP-led House would provide the country “only what they need” while advocating for accountability over spending on the war. Turner told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that he personally told…
Democratic Senator Ed Markey says Congress must "pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires."
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to call on Congress to act to stop a looming shutdown of the nation’s freight railroads, according to a person familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple Faces Deficit of 6 Million IPhone Pros on China TumultThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Coming RecessionThe White House is holding off on a public announcement of the president’s intentions until his aides are certain t
Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) side deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to enact permitting reform before the end of the year is on life support as Republicans look to deprive the lawmaker of a major victory that could aid his potential 2024 reelection. Manchin is in discussions with GOP colleagues about striking a…
Hunter Biden expected to be top target of Republican probes
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina that aired Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to...
More than 70 incoming lawmakers will be sworn into the House this January after winning their races earlier this month. Republicans are poised to control the House next year, with 220 seats having been called in their favor compared to Democrats’ 213. Two races remain uncalled. Next year’s crop of first-term lawmakers in the House…
The incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee on Sunday was noncommittal about the possibility of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the much-hyped “laptop from hell.”With Republicans narrowly gaining a majority in the House of Representatives, the top Republicans on both the Oversight and Judicial House committees have vowed to make investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings a top priority of theirs in the new term.“In the 118th Congress, this commi
(Bloomberg) -- Barloworld Ltd.’s car-rental business, which will be carved out and listed in Johannesburg next month, will have a valuation of about 4.5 billion rand ($260 million), the unit’s chief executive officer said.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBarloworld has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise the diversifi