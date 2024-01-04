Advertisement
Republicans to investigate Biden's $400B green lending fund

Rachelle Akuffo

Republican lawmakers lead a probe into President Biden's energy department lending program, which holds up to $400 billion in green initiative funding.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman breaks down the details, explaining how this situation is reminiscent of the 2011 investigation into Solyndra under the Obama administration

