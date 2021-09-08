Restoration Hardware Q2 revenue tops estimates
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Restoration Hardware's latest earnings.
The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.
Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.
Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.
GameStop (GME) posted its 2nd quarter performance on Wednesday. The stock was down about 2% immediately following the results.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.
The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.
The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.
Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million. CEO Mark Mader noted "the continued rapid adoption of our platform in new deals and expansion within existing customers," pointing out that subscription revenue growth (recurring revenue) was even a bit better than revenue growth overall, up 45%.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.
If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.
Having dropped from the lofty heights it reached only a few short months ago, Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock was having another bad day on Wednesday. After market hours on Tuesday, Alector announced the departure of two high-level executives. It said that chief operating officer Shehnaaz Suliman and chief medical officer Robert Paul will step down following a "transition period," and should continue to serve as advisors to the company until the end of this year.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bitcoin's latest moves after El Salvador became the first country to make Bitcoin it's national currency as well as discuss the SEC's threats to sue Coinbase over the cryptocurrency exchange platform's lending plans.
Yesterday Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced that the company will be selling up to $2 billion in American depositary shares (ADSs). The sale will be conducted via an at-the-market offering program, and will result in shareholder dilution of up to 3% at the current share price. The news resulted in NIO’s share price opening 3.3% lower today.
Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.
As Reuters reported this morning, Nvidia has officially applied to the European Commission for antimonopoly approval of its $40 billion deal to acquire British chip design company Arm Holdings from its current owner Softbank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y). Nvidia says it is "working through the regulatory process and we look forward to engaging with the European Commission to address any concerns they may have" -- but they may live to regret saying that. The EC could demand concessions from Nvidia, such as selling off pieces of its own or Arm's business, or giving assurances that Arm will continue to license its technology to rival semiconductor companies on fair terms -- or the EC could simply scotch the whole deal, and deny Nvidia the permission it seeks.