Restoration Hardware Q2 revenue tops estimates

As Reuters reported this morning, Nvidia has officially applied to the European Commission for antimonopoly approval of its $40 billion deal to acquire British chip design company Arm Holdings from its current owner Softbank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y). Nvidia says it is "working through the regulatory process and we look forward to engaging with the European Commission to address any concerns they may have" -- but they may live to regret saying that. The EC could demand concessions from Nvidia, such as selling off pieces of its own or Arm's business, or giving assurances that Arm will continue to license its technology to rival semiconductor companies on fair terms -- or the EC could simply scotch the whole deal, and deny Nvidia the permission it seeks.