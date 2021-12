Retail: Apparel could become ‘the no. 1 category’ this holiday season, THE YES CEO says

Motley Fool

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 7.4% in morning trading on Monday after UBS analysts Arpine Kocharyan and Robin Farley lowered the firm's price target on the connected fitness company from $65 per share to $30 while maintaining its sell rating on the stock. The analysts say that after looking at the adoption levels for Peloton's digital app on the iOS platform, the 70-basis-point decline seen since October suggests its subscription numbers will be softer than the already weak Wall Street consensus. As a result, Peloton is not likely to be profitable in the second half of the year, which may cause investors to flee the stock.