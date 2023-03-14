Retail depositors are not bank risk managers: Semafor's Liz Hoffman

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns around a repeat of 2008, but Semafor Business and Finance Editor Liz Hoffman explains to Yahoo Finance Live why this is not the case.

"I don't totally buy the moral hazard argument here in the same way that it carried some significance and validity in 2008." Hoffman says. "Retail depositors cannot, I don't think, and should not expect to be bank risk managers," she adds.

Regional banks, including PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Western Alliance (WAL), and First Republic Bank (FRC) have been under intense scrutiny since the fallout.

Hoffman says savings and checking accounts should be "presumed to be liquid and safe".

"That's why banks exist, to take these incredibly safe and liquid liabilities and turn them into longer term stuff," she continues.

