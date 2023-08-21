U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.77
    +30.06 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,463.69
    -36.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,497.59
    +206.81 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.01
    -3.41 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.90
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.00
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.64 (+2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3420
    +0.0910 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2757
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2090
    +0.8290 (+0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,193.63
    +20.15 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.55
    -0.17 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,257.82
    -4.61 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,565.64
    +114.88 (+0.37%)
     

Retail earnings, existing home sales, Fed speak: What to watch

Diane King Hall and Stephanie Mikulich

More retailers will report their quarterly results on Tuesday, with earnings from Lowe's (LOW), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Macy's (M), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) on tap. When it comes to economic data, all eyes will be on existing home sales. Investors will be looking to see if there is any sign more inventory is hitting the market. There are also a number of Federal Reserve officials speaking, including Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who spoke to Yahoo Finance last month.