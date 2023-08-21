Retail earnings, existing home sales, Fed speak: What to watch
More retailers will report their quarterly results on Tuesday, with earnings from Lowe's (LOW), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Macy's (M), and Urban Outfitters (URBN) on tap. When it comes to economic data, all eyes will be on existing home sales. Investors will be looking to see if there is any sign more inventory is hitting the market. There are also a number of Federal Reserve officials speaking, including Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, who spoke to Yahoo Finance last month.