Retail earnings, Fed commentary, debt ceiling: 3 things to watch this week
The Yahoo Finance Live team break down 3 things to watch this week, including retail earnings reports, Fedspeak, and the debt ceiling.
If you’re going to be forever known for one thing, being the ‘man who broke the Bank of England’ is a description many would sign up for. That is how George Soros is regularly introduced, and the story involves how he bet against the British Pound in 1992 and pocketed $1 billion from the trade in a single day. Of course, Soros’ legendary reputation does not rest solely on that headline-grabbing act, and the billionaire investor has had a decades-long career of almost unmatched investing success.
Larry Cook, 76, wired $ 3.6 million to possible scammers abroad. The bank reported him to adult protective services, but continued wiring his money.
3M said it has terminated longtime executive Michael Vale, citing inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy. Mr. Vale didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The manufacturer said Monday that Mr. Vale, who has worked at the company for more than 30 years and most recently served as group president and chief business and country officer, was terminated for cause, effective Friday.
(Bloomberg) -- Media company Vice Media LLC and KKR’s Envision Healthcare Corp. were among at least seven firms filing for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the past 24 hours as companies feel the crunch from a year of interest hikes.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Poised for Vote Runoff as Erdogan Ballots Fall ShortRemote Work Comes With Daytime Drug and Drinking HabitsChina Jails 78-Year-Old American for Life on Spying ChargesThe
Oneok will be buying Magellan Midstream Partners in a cash-and-stock deal with a value of about $18.8 billion including debt, and Sarepta stock surges after a FDA panel recommends approval of a gene therapy for muscular dystrophy.
Charles Schwab stock was jumping Monday after it was upgraded at Raymond James amid signs that its deposit issues have started “winding down.” Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy upgraded Charles Schwab stock to Outperform from Market Perform. The reason for the optimism comes down to hopes that flows from the broker’s low-yielding sweep accounts into higher-yielding money-market funds are starting to slow.
The artificial-intelligence software provider forecast higher revenue and a lower operating loss in its fourth quarter than previously guided.
(Bloomberg) -- Oneok Inc. agreed to buy Magellan Midstream Partners LP in a $18.8 billion cash-and-stock transaction that would create one of the largest US oil and natural gas pipeline operators.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Poised for Vote Runoff as Erdogan Ballots Fall ShortRemote Work Comes With Daytime Drug and Drinking HabitsChina Jails 78-Year-Old American for Life on Spying ChargesThe deal will see each Magellan stakeholder re
Profits are down at S&P 500 companies at large. But a few are putting up monster profit gains that seem to have no bounds.
The New York State Common Retirement Fund slashed investments in Chinese online giant Alibaba Group Holding (ticker: BABA), apparel maker Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and conglomerate General Electric (GE), and increased a stake in chip-making firm Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) in the first quarter. Alibaba American depositary receipts had an outstanding first quarter, gaining 16% compared with a 7% rise in the So far in the second quarter, the ADRs have given all of that back, dropping 15% compared with a flat performance from the index. Alibaba ADRs actually had a volatile first quarter before ending with a gain for the period.
Is it time for tech stocks to take a breather?
The Dow Jones rose Monday ahead of Tuesday's planned meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
(Bloomberg) -- Pressure is mounting for China’s dollar bond defaulters to present disgruntled creditors concrete restructuring plans, as another firm that has failed to do so now faces court-ordered liquidation.Most Read from BloombergTurkey Latest: Erdogan Says Unclear If Vote Will Go to RunoffTurkey Poised for Vote Runoff as Erdogan Ballots Fall ShortRemote Work Comes With Daytime Drug and Drinking HabitsChina Jails 78-Year-Old American for Life on Spying ChargesDangdai International Investmen
Bitcoin high priest and MicroStrategy chair Michael Saylor predicts the number one cryptocurrency “will chop its way up—with volatility—forever.”
Sideways action is far more dangerous than a bear market because it lures investors in. Here's what to do now. Sarepta surged on an FDA panel vote.
Shares of H&R Block and Intuit the parent company of software maker TurboTax, retreated Monday as the government prepares a recommendation on allowing people to file taxes electronically for free directly with the Internal Revenue Service. The IRS’s current arrangements allow free online filing for federal returns with the help of a third-party tax preparation service, though Americans often have to pay to have state taxes prepared. The FreeFile program with the IRS for federal taxes also isn’t widely used—it served just 3% of 100 million taxpayers last year.