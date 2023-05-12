Retail earnings, housing data, bank testimonies: Top headlines to watch next week
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Akiko Fujita and Seana Smith break down the earnings and economic data and top news stories to watch for next week.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Akiko Fujita and Seana Smith break down the earnings and economic data and top news stories to watch for next week.
Insider's Phil Rosen looks into the Wall Street mogul's latest comments on the economy and looming debt default.
Charlie Munger, the 99-year-old billionaire and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is not one to hold back his opinions. In the last couple of years, he has taken aim at Bitcoin, labeled stock brokerages as “gambling parlors,” and compared meme stock traders to heroin addicts. Don't Miss: Why Jason Calacanis and Other Silicon Valley Elites Are Betting On This Startups Vision For Re-Uniting American Families And in a recent interview with the Financial Times, he did not shy away from criti
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, spent $1,000 on oil royalties in 1962. He now receives 70 times that amount from them each year.
Legendary investor Peter Lynch has a straightforward perspective on corporate insiders and their actions in the stock market. He put it simply: insiders may sell shares for a range of reasons, but they only buy shares when they believe the price is going to rise. Keeping a close watch on insiders’ stock purchases can prove to be a profitable investment strategy. Corporate insiders, which include company officers and board members, possess valuable knowledge about company policies and performance
Shares of beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev stock have fallen for six straight days as a conservative boycott continues to loom over the company.
Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.
Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?
Stocks finished lower on Friday as the Nasdaq served as the only major index to log weekly gains.
"You can't really say that you're going to have diminished demand for these products," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said of FAANG companies.
ImmunoGen (IMGN) shares surge exponentially in the past month owing to the positive data on the expansion study of Elahere for ovarian cancer. An encouraging initial sales uptake of its first marketed product, Elahere, also contribute to the surge.
The fixed rate on I bonds was set at 0.9% at the semiannual reset on May 1, its highest level in 15 years. The result is that while the six-month rate on savings bonds purchased from May through October is 4.3%, down from 6.89% in November and 9.62% in May 2022, investors buying new savings bonds should do better in the long run due to the fixed-rate feature. The second is a fixed rate, which is set at issuance and remains in effect for the life of the bonds.
Nvidia earnings are set to rebound while AI leadership has excited investors in the leading chip stock. Nvidia stock is on a tear.
A lack of loan diversification and a steady rise in operating expenses are major near-term headwinds for KeyCorp (KEY).
The "new GE," GE Aerospace, will emerge in 2024. GE stock has rallied due to momentum in General Electric's aviation unit.
(Bloomberg) -- A former Chicago commodities trader was arrested and charged with fraud for lying to clients about everything from a non-existent collection of 122 luxury cars to phony returns that exceeded 200%. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Picks Linda Yaccarino as Next Twitter CEOFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoYellen Says ‘We Have to Default’ on Something If Congress FailsKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making EmpireTesla Recal
Amid improved profitability for PLTR stock but slowing sales growth, the software maker is launching a new artificial intelligence platform.
GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
The projections for the solvency of Social Security a decade from now are not good. And if something isn't done, the trust funds for Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and the combined Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance (OASDI) … Continue reading → The post Would You Pay an Extra Tax to Save Social Security? Here's What Experts Think appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Differentiated access to premium markets aids Southwestern's (SWN) Q1 earnings.
The likelihood of slower interest rate increases bodes well for growth-oriented tech stocks like Meta Platforms (META), Broadcom (AVGO) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD).