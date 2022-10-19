Retail stocks: Amazon, Walmart, Target fall ahead of holiday season
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how retail stocks like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are trading ahead of the holiday season.
Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.
Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.
Netflix Inc. executives on Tuesday detailed their plans to crack down on users sharing their accounts on the streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year.
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have traveled a similar road. Investors bet on Teladoc winning more and more customers as people avoided crowds and turned to virtual medical visits. Investors worried that Teladoc's successes wouldn't last beyond the pandemic.
When you see a rate like 7.5% — on a checking account no less — you might think: This can’t be, right? For those interested in becoming a checking account holder at Wisconsin’s Landmark Credit Union, you can earn 7.5%. To join this credit union you or an immediate family member must live or work in one of several various counties in Wisconsin and northeastern Illinois.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading after the opening bell.
One of the most popular and enduring government programs in U.S. history, Social Security has funded the lives of senior citizens for more than 80 years. As a result, today the senior poverty rate clocks in at a mere 9%. … Continue reading → The post Your Taxes Could Skyrocket Under This New Social Security Bill appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...
Over the last three months, AT&T shares are down more than 23%, widely lagging behind the S&P 500's 7% decline.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Netflix.
Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.
How far off is Danaher Corporation ( NYSE:DHR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...
The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.
Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.
The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of
Generac Holdings has been hit with a number of negative news stories of late, such as its chief operating officer resigning and analyst downgrades this month, but now the company has to deal with the announcement of a cut in its full-year guidance. Generac stock is down sharply in pre-market action here on Wednesday as a result. Let's check the chart action of Generac to see what it might tell us.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fiscal first quarter earnings for Proctor & Gamble as well as its CEO’s take on a recession.
Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.
Abbott enjoyed a third-quarter beat thanks, in part, to its Covid tests. But those sales are expected to peter out, and ABT stock slumped.