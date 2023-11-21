Retail stocks slide on gloomy holiday forecasts

STORY: Shares of several major retailers tumbled on Tuesday thanks to tepid holiday forecasts from Best Buy, Kohl’s and Lowe’s.

Just days ahead of the Black Friday shopping rush, Best Buy cut its annual comparable sales forecast, calling consumer demand “difficult to predict.”

Shares of the consumer electronics chain, down nearly 15% this year, dipped further in Tuesday afternoon trading.

Kohl’s also lowered its annual sales forecast and said it would aggressively discount prices during the crucial holiday season, sending its shares down as much as 11%.

And Lowe’s on Tuesday projected a bigger drop in annual same-store sales than previously expected, as inflation-weary consumers cut spending on home-improvement projects, hitting the company's key do-it-yourself business segment. Shares dropped more than 2.5%.

Bucking the trend of trimmed outlooks was Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle, with both forecasting holiday sales above analysts’ expectations. But even they couldn’t escape the sector’s gravitational pull, with shares of Abercrombie sliding 3.5% and American Eagle nosediving more than 16%.