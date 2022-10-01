Retailers react to surge in shoplifting

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We're just beginning to see the scale of that destruction. It's likely to rank among the worst ... in the nation's history," Biden told reporters.He also said the federal government would cover 100 percent of the cost to clear the massive debris left in the wake of the hurricane, in counties hit by the storm.On Friday, Hurricane Ian barreled toward South Carolina, a day after carving a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, washing away houses, destroying a causeway and stranding thousands along the state's Gulf Coast.A resurgent Hurricane Ian barreled toward South Carolina on Friday, a day after carving a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, washing away houses, causing a causeway to collapse and stranding thousands along the state's Gulf Coast.