Retailers that reported earnings this week — Target, Costco, Lowe’s
Yahoo Finance Live discusses the stock performance of several retail giants communicating a cautious forecast on consumer sentiment amid inflation.
Yahoo Finance Live discusses the stock performance of several retail giants communicating a cautious forecast on consumer sentiment amid inflation.
One company developing a vaccine for covid issued a statement of uncertainty that spooked investors.
Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O
The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.
For much of the last two years, economists and investors have kept a close eye on inflation, and more recently, on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. That fast growing price increases, and the Fed’s switch to monetary tightening and higher interest rates, sparked fears of recession. But, in recent months, the pace of inflation has slowed down, and the Fed has moved back to its usual 25-basis point rate moves. Markets have breathed a collective sigh of relief But billionaire investor Dav
Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag
Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The post-bankruptcy management of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange has found less than $700 million in highly liquid assets against $10.5 billion owed to customers.
The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.
In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.88, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day.
The argument that equity markets are too expensive is the confirmation bias of sidelined bears, argues the analyst.
Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.
Shares of C3.ai (AI) were up 33% in afternoon trading Friday after the company posted better-than-expected numbers for its latest quarter, reiterated a target for adjusted profitability by the end of fiscal 2024 and called out “substantially improving” business sentiment. “Furthermore, the stock’s year-to-date performance demonstrates Generative AI fervor and C3 getting caught up as a meme stock.” Cikos explained that pilots have a six-month duration, meaning that “C3 is only starting to see customer conversions in the current quarter.”
A warehouse giant gives some hope to shoppers.
What shook the Bitcoin market Thursday night.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Occidental (OXY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
This trio of stocks could go higher.
Alphabet, Meta Platform, Snap, Alibaba and Baidu are included in this Analyst Blog.
Ardelyx (ARDX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 500% and 59.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Momentum on Wall Street has slowed from the beginning of the year, with a strong start to 2023 turning into multiple weeks of volatile trading as jobs and inflation data have come in hotter than expected. The this year has fallen 3.8% from its closing high on Jan. 13, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Rising wages have been a large contributor to rising prices, and the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.