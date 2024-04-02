Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,194.33
    -49.44 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,076.79
    -490.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,206.59
    -190.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.64
    -46.20 (-2.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.77
    +1.06 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,281.40
    +24.30 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.86 (+3.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3670
    +0.0380 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2569
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6080
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,440.81
    -2,994.37 (-4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.09
    -17.53 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,838.91
    +35.82 (+0.09%)
     

US adults say they need $1.5M to retire comfortably. Are they right?

24
Brad Smith
·Host

According to a Northwestern Mutual study, in 2024 US adults believe they need nearly $1.5 million to retire comfortably. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Kerry Hannon joins Wealth! to break down the numbers behind retirement and why different generations seem to be at odds as to how much they need to retire comfortably.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Advertisement