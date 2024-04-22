Retiring at different times? Here are some things to discuss

Brad Smith
·Host
0

If retirement looms for you and your partner, the timing of when each of you decides to leave workforce may not align. In such scenarios, where one spouse is still actively employed while the other has already transitioned into retirement, navigating this period can present challenges. Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon joins Wealth! to provide valuable insights on how couples should strategize and manage this phase of their lives.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Angel Smith

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • One of the Top Billionaire Investors Owns 37% of This Real Estate Company – and I Can't Believe It's This Cheap

    This company is designed for long-tailed value creation. Here's why one billionaire owns 37% of it.

  • Love Dividends? 2 Vanguard Funds to Buy Right Now

    These two Vanguard dividend funds offer rich yields and strong performance.

  • Re-vote on Elon Musk’s pay could expose Tesla to even more legal trouble

    Tesla is likely in for some fresh legal entanglements after recommending stockholders vote to reinstate Elon Musk’s compensation package.

  • As shale oil gains slow, deepwater port struggles for customers

    As U.S. shale oil boomed last decade, an oil pipeline company pitched an ambitious multi-billion-dollar export port off the Texas coast to ship domestic crude to buyers in Europe and Asia. In April, Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT became the first project to receive a license from the U.S. maritime regulator for a deepwater port that could load two supertankers, each of which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil at a time. But multi-year regulatory delays, a loss of commercial backers and slowing U.S. shale production has left SPOT, or Sea Port Oil Terminal, and its three rival projects without any secured customers, energy industry executives say.

  • Hidden AI stock plays: Here are the companies powering the next revolution

    AI is changing the data center landscape and unearthing an entirely new avenue of infrastructure demands— an investment opportunity that’s currently ‘underappreciated’ by the market, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • Delta Air Lines, facing another union attempt to organize flight attendants, is raising their pay

    Delta Air Lines, the most profitable U.S. carrier, is raising pay for nonunion employees as it gets ready for another attempt by a union to represent its flights attendants. CEO Ed Bastian told Delta employees Monday that the airline will boost pay for flight attendants and ground workers by 5%, raise the minimum wage for U.S. workers to $19 per hour, and set aside money for merit raises. Delta said the increases affect more than 80,000 employees.

  • Ask An Advisor: I'm 65, Earning at My ‘Absolute Peak' and Won't Retire Soon. Should I Use My Roth IRA for a $30K Home Improvement Project?

    I am 65 and at the absolute peak of my earnings. I'm also in the 35% tax bracket and am not looking to retire soon. I need $30,000 for a home project. I have enough to take it out of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I'm 65, Earning at My ‘Absolute Peak' and Won't Retire Soon. Should I Use My Roth IRA for a $30K Home Improvement Project? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Halt $2 Trillion Rout as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded after a $2 trillion selloff, with Corporate America kicking off the busiest week for first-quarter earnings that will be key in shaping the outlook for equities.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of

  • $8 Million Will Buy You This Much Retirement

    If you have enough money in the bank to last the rest of your life, you can retire. If you don't, you can't. It's as simple as that, although, of course, nothing about retirement is actually simple. Planning out your retirement means making educated guesses about issues well outside your control, from how the market […] The post How Long Will $8 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Nike Reverses Course as Innovation Stalls and Rivals Gain Ground

    Shoe giant stumbled as CEO John Donahoe pulled away from retailers and relied on old hits. Now it says it’s refocusing on cutting-edge footwear for athletes.