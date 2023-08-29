Return to office: Employees have more say in where they work, HqO CEO says

The office market continues to be challenged as employees push back against return to office policies. HqO Co-Founder and CEO Chase Garbarino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the importance of what employees want out of returning to the office.

“We have this very fundamental shift where a much broader population of, you know, the employee base has significantly more say in where they work,” Garbarino says. “The category as a whole is undergoing, you know, a significant transformation... which is being much more data driven about what their customers want out of their product,” Garbarino adds.

Garbarino explains that there needs to be a “much more granular conversation around the data of why we’re trying to bring people back, why it’s good for the employee experience, and, you know, ultimately how it's going to make the company and the employees more production while managing work-life balance.”