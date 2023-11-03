RGP CEO explains companies' top 'transformation projects'

The October jobs report was released Friday morning, revealing a much slower job growth than the previous month. In part, some of the reason may be due to the ongoing strikes organized by Hollywood actors and auto workers, which took place during the Labor of Bureau Statistics' survey. In addition, many companies are going through,what one executive refers to as "transformational projects" before hiring.

RGP (RGP) CEO Kate Duchene joins Yahoo Finance to explain why companies are focused on shaping the company to adjust for modernization through these projects.

Duchene explains some examples of these projects: "Digitization is one. They're [companies] bringing in new tools to ensure that knowledge access happens in their organizations. Think about how people are working today, lots of companies are still hybrid, for example. So access to information has to happen in a more digital form than ever..." She adds that "finance transformation" is another example "as every company is trying to bring more automation, get data ready for AI initiatives, etc."

