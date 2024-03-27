Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,248.49
    +44.91 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,760.08
    +477.75 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,399.52
    +83.82 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,114.35
    +44.19 (+2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.71
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    2,215.40
    +16.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0830
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1960
    -0.0380 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2639
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.2370
    -0.2750 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,130.51
    -1,020.26 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,931.98
    +1.02 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,762.73
    +364.70 (+0.90%)
     

RH stock rises despite Q4 revenue miss

Luxury homeware retailer RH (RH) reported fourth-quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. However, the company provided upbeat full-year revenue guidance, which likely contributed to a pop in the stock in after-hours trading.

Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero analyzes headwinds the company faced that contributed to it's results.

