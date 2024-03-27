RH stock rises despite Q4 revenue miss

Luxury homeware retailer RH (RH) reported fourth-quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines. However, the company provided upbeat full-year revenue guidance, which likely contributed to a pop in the stock in after-hours trading.

Yahoo Finance's Dani Romero analyzes headwinds the company faced that contributed to it's results.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith