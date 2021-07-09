Richard Branson launches into space Sunday on Virgin Galactic flight
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Richard Branson takes off into space on Sunday. Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick shares the details.
Richard Branson takes off into space on Sunday. Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick shares the details.
Decades after burnishing his reputation as a wealthy daredevil mogul in a series of boating and hot-air balloon expeditions, Richard Branson is poised to promote his burgeoning astro-tourism venture by launching himself to the final frontier. Branson's Virgin Galactic Holding Inc is due on Sunday to send the company's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, on its first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space, with the British billionaire founder among the six individuals strapping in for the ride. The gleaming white spaceplane will be borne by a twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve (named for Branson's mother) to an altitude of 50,000 feet, where Unity will be released and soar by rocket power in an almost vertical climb through the outer fringe of Earth's atmosphere.
Who’s flying higher, who’s going longer, and what’s at stake with Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin’s first passenger flights
As the commercialization and industrialization of space becomes more of an inevitability with every successful launch by companies like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, space debris, or space junk, is becoming a growing concern of both corporate and government aerospace entities alike.
In the past decade, the privatization and commercialization of space flight has become a reality, with companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Astra looking to turn the final frontier into a lucrative industry. According to Astra CEO Chris Kemp, the next billionaires will be "made in space."
Richard Branson is setting off to space – in the hope of becoming the first billionaire to leave the Earth. It will be the first time that the company has conducted a fully crewed flight to the edge of space, though not the first time people have travelled in the spacecraft. Branson is trying to get there shortly before fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, the recently retired Amazon chief executive.
On Sunday, July 11, Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) plans to send its founder, Sir Richard Branson, into space on a test flight onboard the VSS Unity. If successful, Branson would become the first billionaire to go to space -- just days ahead of a planned trip by Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and his space company Blue Origin. Share prices of Virgin Galactic temporarily climbed more than 20% in after-hours trading following the July 1 announcement of Branson's trip, with the stock up roughly 166% over the past year.
Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is very pleased to announce another significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).
Branson's Virgin Galactic has said it has amassed more than 600 reservations already, priced around $250,000 a ticket. Branson himself is due to occupy one of six seats aboard his company's first fully crewed test flight to space on Sunday. Reuters reported in 2018 that Bezos' Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for a ride, based on an appraisal of Branson's rival plans and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.
VIRGIN GALACTIC FOUNDER RICHARD BRANSON: "When we land, I'll celebrate with family, friends, grandchildren, children, and a great, great grin on my face." Mega-rich daredevil mogul Richard Branson is set to become the first of the three billionaire CEOs in the space tourism race to leave Earth's atmosphere on Sunday, when his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket is scheduled to launch him and five others to the final frontier. BRANSON: "I've been looking forward to this for 17 years." Branson will join two pilots and three “mission specialists" aboard VSS Unity for his company's first fully crewed test flight, which is expected to land 90 minutes after takeoff. The Virgin Galactic carrier jet VMS Eve, named for Branson's mother, will lift the British billionaire founder and crew to an altitude of 50,000 feet, before Unity is released and climbs even higher to roughly 55 miles above the New Mexico Desert, where the crew will experience about 4 minutes of weightlessness before beginning a gliding descent back to Earth.The spaceplane will then land on a runway, as opposed to a space capsule that returns to Earth's surface by parachute.If successful, Sunday's test will give Branson bragging rights for edging out Jeff Bezos, who is scheduled to visit the edge of space aboard his Blue Origin rocket ship on July 20, with his brother in tow.BRANSON: "It's honestly not a race. It's a race to - if it's a race, it's a race to produce wonderful spaceships that can make many more people be able to access space and I think that's both of our aim." Fellow billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is also vying to usher in a new era of astro-tourism with his SpaceX, but he does not yet have a flight for himself on the books.
Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson, and the world's richest man, Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos, are both riding their own rockets into space this month on separate missions, nine days apart.It will be Virgin Galactic's fourth flight to space, but the first carrying its founder. Mark Strassmann has the story.
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson said he was looking forward to celebrating the flight with his friends and family when they land.Lead Operations Engineer Colin Bennett said he was excited about experiencing high G-forces and Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses assured followers the climate control would keep the crew "perfectly comfortable."Meanwhile, Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, Sirisha Bandla, said she has been so excited that she has been dreaming vividly every night.The launch of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's VSS Unity rocket plane over the desert will mark the space tourism company's fourth crewed test mission beyond Earth's atmosphere. But it will be the first to carry a full complement of space travelers, consisting of Branson, two pilots and three mission specialists.The flight is scheduled to take off on July 11.
The lucrative, high-stakes chase for space tourists will unfold on the fringes of space — 55 miles to 66 miles (88 kilometers to 106 kilometers) up, pitting Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson against the world’s richest man, Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos. Branson is due to take off Sunday from New Mexico, launching with two pilots and three other employees aboard a rocket plane carried aloft by a double-fuselage aircraft. Bezos departs nine days later from West Texas, blasting off in a fully automated capsule with three guests: his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer who’s waited six decades for a shot at space and the winner of a $28 million charity auction.
Plastic fragments washed onto Schiavonea beach in Calabria, Italy, in a 2019 storm. Alfonso Di Vincenzo/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty ImagesPlastic is the most common type of debris floating in the world’s oceans. Waves and sunlight break much of it down into smaller particles called microplastics – fragments less than 5 millimeters across, roughly the size of a sesame seed. To understand how microplastic pollution is affecting the ocean, scientists need to know how much is there and where it
Activists have spent years pushing for the destigmatization of the word "fat," which has long been considered an insult.
Swarms of synchronous fireflies are rather like melting ice, or at least that’s how Rafael Sarfati, a physicist, sees it. Ice remains solid until it warms to a certain temperature and becomes a liquid. Likewise, a loose swarm fireflies will flash the lanterns in their abdomens randomly. But when the swarm reaches a certain density, the fireflies begin to blink in unison. “Above that threshold, it is almost perfect synchronization,” with rhythmic, coordinated waves of light, said Sarfati, a postd
The vast majority of signatories of a controversial February 2020 letter in the Lancet condemning the Wuhan lab leak hypothesis as a conspiracy theory defended themselves in a new statement this week, saying they still stand in solidarity with their Chinese counterparts — although they softened their language on the origins of COVID-19.
The UK's most famous space rock receives its "birth certificate" from the Meteoritical Society.
A team of scientists has created ultra-thin strands of bendable water-ice, which they say can be used as "light guides" for computer chips. The post Scientists Have Created Springy, Bendable Threads of Ice appeared first on Nerdist.
Fireworks aren't the only things lighting up the sky this July.
The worldwide fascination with UFOs started in the late 1940s after a few incidents made the news in the U.S. David Zaitz/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesOn June 25, 2021, the U.S. government released a nine–page preliminary report on UFOs, or, as it is now calling them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UAPs. The report is the latest notable event in what has been a renaissance for UFOs in recent years. Greg Eghigian is a historian of science at Penn State who has published research and is writi