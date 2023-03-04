U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.48 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,353.16
    -32.44 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

What cautious spending means for the US economy: YF Explains

Nick Rose and Yahoo Finance

U.S. consumer confidence fell to a three-month low in February as big retailers Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Best Buy (BBY), Lowe's (LOW), and Home Depot (HD) flash warning signs for 2023. Many executives and analysts point to a more cautious consumer, meaning those who are feeling the pinch of inflated prices are cutting back on spending across many sectors of the American economy.

Target CFO Michael Fiddelke telling Yahoo Finance, "[in the first quarter] we saw a consumer that was feeling the impacts of inflation. Our strongest categories were categories like food and beverage, essentials, and beauty. And we saw slower trends in the categories like apparel and home."

For our Theme of the Week, Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith, Julie Hyman, and Brian Sozzi take us through the challenges facing today's consumer.

