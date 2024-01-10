The rising danger of disinformation in upcoming elections

The World Economic Forum released the “Global Risks Report 2024” citing AI-derived disinformation involved in elections across the world as one of the top concerns. Carolina Klint, Chief Commercial Officer for European-based consultancy Marsh McLennan, which co-produced the report said "Artificial intelligence breakthroughs will radically disrupt the risk outlook for organizations with many struggling to react to threats arising from misinformation, disintermediation and strategic miscalculation."

Yahoo Finance Reporter Rick Newman joins the Live show to give insight into the report and the ramifications disinformation could have on upcoming elections.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino