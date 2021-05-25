U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,202.75
    +9.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,410.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,664.50
    +29.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.60
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.15
    +0.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.90
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    -0.12 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.40
    -1.75 (-8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4174
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7190
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,245.62
    +4,394.27 (+12.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.15
    +145.51 (+16.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.59
    +33.54 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.81
    +123.20 (+0.43%)
     

What rising inflation could mean for Bitcoin

CoinDesk Anchor Christine Lee discusses inflation, bitcoin, stablecoin adoption, and other highlights from CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference.

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia jumps after 4-for-1 stock split, earnings on tap Wednesday

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with Nvidia.

  • Bullard: Fed 'not quite there yet' to start taper talk

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Monday that the central bank is not yet ready to pull back on its aggressive monetary stimulus, but could be ready soon.

  • 3 Things You Need to Know About China’s Crypto Crackdown

    The crackdown notice from the State Council has sent shockwaves across the crypto industry in China.

  • At Epic v Apple's closing, judge probes implications of upending Apple's App Store

    Federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers held unconventional closing arguments Monday in the antitrust trial between Epic Games and Apple Inc, peppering both sides' attorneys for three hours about how far she could - and should - go to change Apple's App Store business. App makers and regulators around the world are watching the trial and Gonzalez Rogers has hinted in sharp questions to Apple that she may be receptive to some of the "Fortnite" game creators' allegations that Apple misuses its control over the App Store and hurts developers.

  • Oil Holds Two-Day Surge as Investors Weigh Iran Talks, Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after its biggest two-day surge since early March as investors tracked a recovery in the U.S. economy before summer driving season and progress toward the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal.West Texas Intermediate traded near $66 a barrel after rallying more than 6% in the previous two sessions. Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to resolve outstanding issues on the accord, which may pave the way for the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude flows. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the market will likely be able to absorb the extra barrels, highlighting the robustness of demand as vaccines are rolled out.Mobility in the U.S. is picking up, aiding energy consumption. With more than 61% of U.S. adults having received at least one vaccine dose, new coronavirus cases rose just 0.5% in the past week, the slowest increase since March 2020. The upcoming Memorial Day break, a three-day weekend for many, traditionally marks the start of the nation’s summer driving season.Oil remains on course for another monthly gain in May -- the fourth out of five this year -- as investors wager demand will pick up in the U.S., Europe, and China as the pandemic eases. That will be partially offset, however, by weakness elsewhere, especially India, where the coronavirus is still rampant.The possibility of Iran’s official return to the global oil market has been well-flagged. While Tehran said on Monday that gaps remain in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal, diplomats are pressing for a solution. As part of that process, Iran has agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations’ inspectors, clearing the way for more time for the talks.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Monday, with the pair agreeing to deepen ties in trade and energy, an important issue if a deal removes restrictions on crude exports.Brent’s prompt timespread was 7 cents a barrel in backwardation. While that’s a bullish pattern -- with near-term prices above those further out -- it is down from 32 cents at the beginning of last week.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto has no history of being an inflation hedge, strategist warns

    Ryan Payne, Payne Capital Management President, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest on the crypto market.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Nasdaq, Tesla Retake Key Levels As Bitcoin Surges; 2 Hot IPO Stocks Break Out

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq reclaimed a key level in today's stock market rally, as Bitcoin surged.

  • Should Investors Load Up on Nvidia Stock Before Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    Wednesday will see Nvidia (NVDA) step up to the earnings plate, when the chip giant will release its April quarter’s (F1Q) financials. Ahead of the anticipated print, Oppenheimer’s Rick Schafer has made a list of what to look out for. Led by gaming, Schafer sees “broad upside vs. original $5.3B outlook,” and thinks results will be better than the Street’s forecast of $5.4 billion in sales and EPS of $3.28, while guidance for the July quarter should also improve on the $5.5 billion/$3.28, revenue and EPS estimates, respectively. “Supply tightness,” however, will put a cap on the upside, and Schaffer also believes that until the end of the year, “constraints likely persist, though gradual supply improvement supports continued Q/Q growth.” Looking at the company’s main revenue sources, Schafer expects the Gaming division to grow by more than 100% year-over-year, compared to the 67% year-over-year uptick in F4Q, “led by robust GeForce RTX demand, which continues to outstrip supply.” Although the company has aggressively pushed to boost supply, channel inventories “remain lean,” and the analyst notes that Nvidia remains the leader in high-performance PC gaming where “content/performance/console are driving outsized demand.” Additionally, the crypto boom and its impact on GPU sales alone will drive an extra $100 million of upside – sales are expected to come in now at $150 million vs. $50 million originally. The other main breadwinner, Data Center, is expected to build on the A100’s momentum, and with the addition of Mellanox should increase by 85% year-over-year. “We see hyperscaler spending accelerating into 2Q/2H and up 15% for CY21,” the 5-star analyst said. “NVDA share gains, particularly in AI inference, lead above-market growth.” Elsewhere, while Nvidia’s Automotive segment showed a 1% drop in F4Q, Schafer estimates 6% growth in the quarter. The analyst has high hopes for the segment and calls it the “next major growth pillar.” Inflection is anticipated by 2023/2024, and by 2027, the company expects the segment to generate revenue of $8 billion. The analyst also believes last year’s revenue sharing subscription deal with Mercedes will lead to similar deals with other auto OEMs. All in all, Schaffer rates NVDA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $700 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 12%. (To watch Schafer’s track record, click here) It’s safe to say Nvidia remains a Wall Street favorite. Based on 22 Buys vs. 2 Holds, the stock boasts a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the average price target stands at $685.43, the shares are anticipated to appreciate ~10% over the coming months. (See NVDA stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Polkadot Weighs Multichain Tech Challenges Ahead of DOT ‘Parachain’ Auctions

    Polkadot’s interconnected web of blockchains will require “a totally different application programming paradigm,” said Web3 Foundation tech lead Joe Petrowski.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher, extending gains as tech stocks rebounded

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening following a rally during the regular trading day, with technology stocks outperforming as concerns over rising inflation were at least temporarily pushed to the side.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchange Operator Coinbase Could Skyrocket by 36%, Analyst Says

    Will Nance of Goldman Sachs thinks "crypto" trading is only the tip of a big iceberg of potential for the company.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • UK can lead the world on crypto regulation if it acts fast

    TheCityUK has told the government it can tap into the global crypto boom if it moves fast to set rules.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Climb As Bitcoin, Oil Prices Bounce; Nvidia, Applied Materials Signal Chip Strength

    HP Inc. and Applied Materials were early movers, Cisco led the Dow Jones today, as stocks jumped into a positive open on Monday.

  • Vitalik Buterin Discusses Elon Musk’s Problematic Dogecoin Scalability Claims

    Vitalik Buterin published a post on the various scalability solutions for blockchains and how increasing parameters, as suggested by Musk, are inadvisable.

  • Amazon Deal to Acquire MGM to Come as Soon as Tuesday

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is poised to announce an acquisition of the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie studio as soon as Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter, marking the e-commerce giant’s biggest push yet into Hollywood.Amazon is in talks to pay almost $9 billion for the business, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The discussions -- first reported last week -- could still fall apart, and it’s possible that the price or timing changes.The agreement would bring a vast library of movies and shows to Amazon, which operates the Prime Video streaming service. MGM’s catalog includes the James Bond, Pink Panther, RoboCop and Rocky franchises, as well as films such as “The Silence of the Lambs.”Amazon and MGM declined to comment.MGM, currently owned by hedge funds including Anchorage Capital Group, has been seen as a takeover target for years, but was never able to close a sale before. The company made a fresh push last year, when it reportedly hired advisers to seek offers.What Bloomberg Intelligence says:“The acquisition could raise Amazon.com’s streaming profile by adding a mountain of proprietary content, strengthening the reach and value of its Prime offering. The deal would be Amazon’s second biggest after Whole Foods.”-- Poonam Goyal, BI retail analystClick here to read the research.The studio also has sought other ways to wring money from its movies. It held talks with Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. about taking its new James Bond film directly to streaming, people familiar with the matter said last year. The studio opted to stick with a theatrical release for the film, which debuts in the U.S. on Oct. 8.The Wall Street Journal previously reported that an MGM-Amazon deal could come as soon as this week.At roughly $9 billion, the MGM takeover would be Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it agreed to buy Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion. But it’s not the first sign that the company is willing to spend big on media. The company shelled out about $11 billion on content for its streaming video and music services last year alone. And it agreed to pay about $1 billion a year on NFL rights.(Updates with MGM’s response in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK restaurants struggle to recruit after Brexit and COVID double whammy

    If staffing shortages continue, the jobs crisis could derail the hospitality sector's recovery from the pandemic.

  • FiscalNote, Valued at $1.4 Billion, Eyes Public-Markets Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- FiscalNote Inc., a company that specializes in software for policy makers and regulators among others, is weighing a public-markets debut after raising fresh capital at a $1.4 billion valuation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Hwang, FiscalNote raised $40 million from investors including Clearvision Ventures, Maso Capital Partners and Japan’s CBC Group in an extension of its latest funding round in recent weeks, the person said.The Washington, D.C.-based company is working with an adviser as it explores options for going public, including merging with a special purpose acquisition company or a traditional initial public offering, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. A firm decision hasn’t been made.A FiscalNote spokesman declined to comment on its valuation and listing plans. Representatives for Clearvision, Maso and CBC didn’t respond to requests for comment.The FiscalNote representative said the company recently acquired Fireside, a provider of technology to Capitol Hill that includes software to manage customer relationships. It also bought TimeBase, an Australia-based provider of legislative research and tracking tools.FiscalNote in December said it raised $160 million in new equity and debt financing from backers including Matthew Safaii’s Arrowroot Capital, David Spreng’s Runway Growth Capital and Carlos Gutierrez, the former U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Earlier investors include Mark Cuban, Jerry Yang, Winklevoss Capital Management and New Enterprise Associates.FiscalNote has more than 4,000 clients, including the Federal Reserve, AstraZeneca Plc, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3M Co., and the American Hospital Association.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Leads Gains in Stocks as Inflation Fears Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares led gains in U.S. stocks as inflation anxiety appeared to be easing. Bitcoin surged after a weekend rout.Ten out of the 11 groups in the S&P 500 rose, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks amid a rally in giants such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared after plunging as much as 18% on Sunday. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar retreated.While several analysts are warning it may be too early to signal the all-clear on inflation pressures, weaker-than-expected economic data have helped quell investor worries. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and St. Louis’s James Bullard said they wouldn’t surprised to see bottlenecks and supply shortages push prices up in coming months as the pandemic recedes and pent-up customer demand is unleashed -- but much of those price gains should prove temporary.“The Fed continues its wait-and-see posture, which added wind beneath the tech sector’s wings,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Stocks head into the final full week of the month trying to break a two-week bull-bear stalemate.”For Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter, inflation fears will remain a headwind for stocks until it becomes clear that any potential price pressures won’t last long.“Until then, expect a more volatile market,” he wrote in a note to clients. “But at this point, strong policy support for stocks remains very much in place, and that’s a good thing.”Some other corporate highlights:Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soared after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.Beyond Meat Inc. jumped as the plant-based protein producer was upgraded to outperform at Bernstein.Here are some events this week:Bank of Indonesia rate decision Tuesday, Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.7%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.3% to $1.2216The British pound was little changed at $1.4158The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.77 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.14%Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.81%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.7% to $66 a barrelGold futures rose 0.4% to $1,886 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Debt Market Sees Private Equity Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, Partners Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Corrects name of BC Partners to Partners Group in second graph. Original story published on 20 May)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.