Shares of Pfizer are in retreat on the first day of trading after the drug company said sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and its coronavirus treatment are weaker than it had expected and cut revenue projections by $9 billion for the year. Falling sales of both clipped sales in the second quarter, but Pfizer said in August that it expected a rebound in the second half of 2023. Shares of Pfizer slipped more than 1% before the opening bell Monday and Moderna, which is heavily reliant on the competing vaccine it makes, slid nearly 5%.