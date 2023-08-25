Rite Aid preparing to file for bankruptcy protection: Report
Rite Aid (RAD) is reportedly on the verge of filing for bankruptcy protection, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Yahoo Finance Health Care Reporter Anjalee Khemlani explains that the company is facing financial hardships “as a result of the mounting debt from opioid settlements.” Yahoo Finance Reporter Josh Schafer says that Rite Aid could see Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections as an option because, despite the opioid liabilities, “they still feel like part of their business is positive."