River cruising is 'thriving' amid U.S. and European droughts: Avalon Waterways President

Avalon Waterways President Pam Hoffee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how river cruises are grappling with low river levels due to drought and the outlook for operations.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter. Check out the ticker page here.

  • Improving jobs data is the 'safety net' for housing and real estate markets: Analyst

    Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the real estate market and predictions for a housing market downturn next year.

  • Stock Market Erases Morning Gains On Russian Pipeline Retaliation

    The major stock market indexes relinquished morning gains in afternoon trading on Friday, dropping to lows for the day. Market players hit the exits on news that Russia will suspend natural gas pipeline shipments to Germany. The Nasdaq changed course, now down 0.5%. The S&P 500 has shed 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 0.2%. The Russell...

  • Why Nio Dropped Again Today

    Nio's August deliveries soared year over year, but there are plenty of clouds on the horizon too.

  • Long-Term Analyst: Don’t Play the “Fool’s Game” of Timing the Market and Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss some of the best stocks to buy according to Dave Smith, Chief Investment Officer at investment management company Rockland Trust. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also look at Long-Term Analyst: Buy These 5 Stocks. David Smith has been in the financial services industry for over […]

  • Amazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US Warehouses

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., determined to reduce the size of its sprawling delivery operation amid slowing sales growth, has abandoned dozens of existing and planned facilities around the US, according to a closely watched consulting firm. Most Read from BloombergGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USStocks Suffer Third Weekly Loss on R

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Makes Another Dire Prediction

    Call him a Cassandra: Financier Michael Burry's predictions tend to come true. His latest is worrisome.

  • Why Pot Stocks Are Going Up In Smoke Today

    Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) gave investors a mixed fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings report earlier this week. ChargePoint exceeded the high end of its prior guidance for revenue. The company had told investors to expect revenue of between $96 million and $106 million for the period, and it achieved $108.3 million in sales.

  • Stocks dip into negative territory after giving up post-jobs report gains

    U.S. stock indexes dipped into negative territory Friday afternoon, giving up gains scored after the August jobs report showed a rise in payrolls largely in line with expectations and a tick up in the unemployment rate to 3.7% from 3.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39 points, or 0.1%, after briefly trading in the red. The blue-chip gauge had rallied 370 points at its session high. The S&P 500 off less than 0.1%. The tech-heavyy Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%, threatening to extend a

  • Do You Have To Pay a Relative's Taxes After They Die?

    When a loved one passes away, it can be an emotional experience. Unfortunately, handling the deceased's finances can add to this stress. While most people know that you need to file a final tax return for the deceased, most people … Continue reading → The post Income in Respect of a Decedent (IRD) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is This 7.7% Yield Too Good to Be True?

    A high-yielding dividend stock that pays more than 7% might sound too risky to consider. As a result, many dividend stocks are paying higher yields than they were a year ago. One healthcare stock that stands out for its high payout today is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • After selling Nvidia last month, Cathie Wood’s ARK snaps up graphic chipmaker’s stock as it hits 52-week low

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest cut its stake in Nvidia ahead of the graphic chipmaker's results last month. Now it's snapped up the stock which has dropped to a 52-week low.

  • The Continued Unraveling of Mark Zuckerberg’s Malicious Metaverse

    Call me the world’s happiest cynic, then, because when I predicted the utter and catastrophic failure of Facebook’s rebranding as “Meta” starting less than a year ago, I genuinely didn’t think it would all unravel as quickly and ignominiously as it has. Horizon Worlds, Meta’s intended metaverse, went live in December and, my god, it has been downhill from there. The good news is that we’re getting a lot of free entertainment out of Mark Zuckerberg’s attempts to be “the face” of this dead-end transition, and the past few weeks have seen some real highlights, culminating with a transcendently embarrassing appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast last week.

  • Time to get bullish again on China? J.P. Morgan sees buying opportunity in these 2 Chinese stocks

    Chinese stocks have come under pressure for various reasons over the past year and a half or so; a slowing economy has been one cause while domestic tussles with the regulators haven’t helped either, particularly for those in the tech sector. Another element keeping sentiment low and impacting performance has been the fear of de-listing for U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. This is on account of Chinese companies not meeting U.S. auditing standards. But the prospects of de-listing might be less likely

  • Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs

    Orchid Island Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORC) is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%. However, in the last few years, the stock price has floundered, and ORC has reduced its dividend payment several times. Orchid’s price had recently be

  • What to expect from Apple’s Sept. 7 event

    Here's everything we expect to see at Apple's Sept. 7 iPhone event.

  • Exclusive-Oak Street in $2 billion bid for Kohl's real estate-sources

    (Reuters) -Private equity firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC has made an offer to acquire as much as $2 billion of property from Kohl's Corp and have the U.S. retailer lease back its stores, according to people familiar with the matter. Oak Street's interest offers Kohl's another chance to cut a deal after negotiations to sell itself to Franchise Group Inc, owner of the Vitamin Shoppe, for almost $8 billion fell through in July over the department store operator's deteriorating business prospects. Oak Street had sought to help finance Franchise Group's bid.

  • Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Energy Transfer LP (ET). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings are likely to have benefited from the execution of projects and recurring revenues from long-term contracts.