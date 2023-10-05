U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,258.19
    -5.56 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,119.57
    -9.98 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,219.83
    -16.18 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.51
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.57
    -1.65 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7170
    -0.0180 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2189
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4380
    -0.5770 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,475.36
    -188.76 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    582.58
    -5.77 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.54
    +39.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,075.36
    +548.48 (+1.80%)
     

Rivian bond offering, GM air bag report, Lamb Weston earnings: Trending tickers

Josh Lipton and Eyek Ntekim

Rivian Automotive, General Motors, and Lamb Weston Holdings are among the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance Live. Rivian's (RIVN) stock fell sharply after announcing a $1.5 billion convertible bond offering. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that at least 20 million General Motors (GM) vehicles have air bags with a potentially dangerous part that the government says should be recalled. Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) jumped after the frozen potato products company reported first quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

