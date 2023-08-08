U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,499.38
    -19.06 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,314.49
    -158.64 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,884.32
    -110.07 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,947.42
    -11.52 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.84
    +0.90 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.70
    -10.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0046 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0260
    -0.0520 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2746
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3100
    +0.8290 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,892.72
    +703.57 (+2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    646.08
    +15.88 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.42
    -27.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,377.29
    +122.73 (+0.38%)
     

Rivian earnings, stock show they can be 'longstanding player' in EV space: Analyst

Seana Smith and Luke Carberry Mogan

Rivian (RIVN) shares dip after reporting narrower-than-expected losses in its second-quarter earnings. The EV maker slid past earnings expectations with revenue off $1.12 billion — against estimates of $1.01 billion — and losses of $1.08 per share — against estimated losses of $1.37 per share. Rivian raised its full-year production forecast to 52,000 EVs.

Truist Securities Equity Research Analyst Jordan Levy states Rivian's ability to produce EVs, both efficiently and at a profit, remains "critical." Levy points out what investors should look out for in Rivian's earnings calls, explaining his own price target for the automaker.