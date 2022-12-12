Rivian pauses plans to make Mercedes electric vans Europe

Motley Fool

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 43% since the start of 2022. The company has struggled to offload its backlog of 3000 series graphics cards, and reaction to its new 4000 series has been tepid at best. The response to its newly released RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards is a potential disaster for the company, as 59% of Nvidia's revenue comes from its Graphics segment.