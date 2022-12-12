Rivian pauses plans to make Mercedes electric vans Europe
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian walking away from its plans to manufacture electric vans with Mercedes Benz.
It's an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry. Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to manufacture electric vans in Europe. For Rivian , it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities.
