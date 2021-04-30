The road ahead: after Biden's first 100 days in office
Dan Klaidman, Yahoo News Editor-in-Chief, chats with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Julie Hyman to discuss what the next 100 days of President Biden's term might look like.
Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Q1 2021 Earnings. With us today are John Casella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Casella Waste Systems; Ed Johnson, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Ned Coletta, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jason Mead, our Vice President of Finance.
The stock market moved lower in anticipation of this oft-followed rule, but investors would be better served to seek another path.
By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks IPO Edge recently hosted a fireside chat with Nuvei Corp. Chair and CEO Philip Fayer to discuss his plans for the newly-listed public company, which he founded in 2003. Nuvei, which shattered records as Canada’s largest-ever tech IPO last year, operates across omni-channel, ecommerce, and iGaming – providing a […]
(Bloomberg) -- Ari Emanuel, the brash Hollywood power player immortalized by Jeremy Piven in the HBO series “Entourage,” has finally secured his coveted role for his #1 client: himself.The part he landed: The ultra-wealthy head of a publicly traded company. Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the entertainment and talent firm he co-founded, rose 5% in its first day of trading Thursday and were up another 5.3% to $26.53 at 11:12 a.m. in New York. It’s been a positive start for the pandemic-battered enterprise whose previous attempt at going public flopped.“We’re unique. There’s nobody else that sits in all the places we sit,” Emanuel, 60, said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Quicktake. “Nobody compares to us.”That bravado is characteristic of the Illinois native and brother to former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who’s steered the company’s shift from talent agency to multipronged entertainment empire over the past quarter century. After earning a reputation as a hot-tempered and ruthless negotiator on behalf of clients like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Charlize Theron, he’s applied those tactics more recently to corporate dealmaking.Fiery YangHe’s matched in ambition, if not manner, by his fellow co-founder Patrick Whitesell, 56, a comparatively soft-spoken Iowa native often described as the yin to Emanuel’s fiery yang. Whitesell briefly became a tabloid fixture in 2019 when his now ex-wife Lauren Sanchez was revealed to be the girlfriend of then-married Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world’s richest person.Once an upstart agency, Endeavor signaled its appetite for growth in 2009 when it swallowed up much larger rival, William Morris, followed by sports and fashion-focused IMG Worldwide five years later. But it was their acquisition of a controlling stake in mixed-martial arts promoter UFC in 2016 that transformed the Beverly Hills, California-based company into an entity that both represented and owned entertainment content.It’s that latter piece of the business that’s enabled Emanuel and Whitesell to climb their way into the ranks of titans. While the most successful agents can rake in millions in earnings from their cut of clients’ salaries, it can’t compare to the potential billions to be made from equity stakes in the public markets.Emanuel and Whitesell together control shares valued at almost $840 million, according to Endeavor’s prospectus. About two-thirds are owned by management holding companies, whose other shareholders include current and former senior executives and employees of Endeavor. Emanuel and Whitesell control the holding companies, though their exact stake isn’t disclosed in the filing. They stand to receive millions more in shares if the stock hits certain benchmarks.Marked TurnaroundThe pair also received $165 million each in 2017 when the company bought back shares from the executives.Other winners from the offering include private equity firm Silver Lake, the company’s biggest shareholder, and KKR & Co. A raft of prominent early investors also participated in a concurrent private placement, including Michael Dell’s MSD Capital, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Dan Loeb’s Third Point and Fertitta Capital.It’s a marked turnaround from a year-and-a-half ago when Endeavor’s planned IPO was yanked hours before trading was set to begin. A softening in the market for new listings amid the WeWork debacle forced the decision, dealing another blow to Endeavor and Emanuel, who earlier that year returned a $400 million investment to Saudi Arabia in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.“We have a perfect mix in the company in relation to ownership and representation,” Emanuel said. “Covid has given us a huge opportunity on the M&A side. We think we are a better company public, right now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Booming stock markets and retail-investor fueled volatility have delivered the best quarter in years for many European banks’ equity trading desks, mirroring gains at their U.S. counterparts.On Friday, Barclays Plc said the first quarter was the “best ever” for its equities unit, which reported a 65% year-on-year jump in revenue to more than $900 million, while BNP Paribas SA posted its highest earnings from equities since 2018.With stock markets on a tear, a raft of European companies rushed to sell shares to keep up with Wall Street’s SPAC-listing boom. For banks it meant bumper fees, and BNP Paribas said the volumes handled by its equity capital markets team were three times what it saw in the same quarter a year ago. And while both Barclays and BNP were spared any fallout from the implosion of the U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management LP, that incident wrecked what would otherwise have been banner quarters for the biggest Swiss banks.“The European investment banks smashed it,” said Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments, which invests in financial firms’ securities. “And equities were the contributor this quarter. Even the ones with Archegos exposure, their results excluding that were impressive.”Earlier this month, Europe’s largest bank, HSBC Holdings Plc said it benefited from the markets boom, reporting a 55% increase in first-quarter adjusted revenues from its equities business, reflecting what the lender said was “robust” client activity.Even Swiss banking giants Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group got a boost from their equities teams despite taking hundreds of millions of dollars in charges related to the forced unwinding of bets by Bill Hwang’s Archegos in one of the biggest margin calls of all time. Both banks said higher revenues from equity derivatives and cash equities partially offset their Archegos-related losses.The European equities bonanza matched gains recorded by U.S. banks. Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley all saw major gains in their businesses.At Citigroup, equities-related fees were nearly five times what they were a year ago in the same quarter, while Morgan Stanley’s haul helped drive a 73% increase in investment banking revenues. U.S. banks’ equity-underwriting fees were almost quadruple their first-quarter 2020 level in aggregate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, marking the third quarter in a row of growth more than doubling.In the U.K. and the European Union, officials are looking at ways to boost local equity markets as bankers point to the success of their U.S. rivals. British officials are examining a range of proposals aimed at attracting more business to London, including loosening some of the U.K.’s listing rules.“Regulators have clearly shown that they would like economic growth, financed by the capital markets as opposed to bank balance sheets,” said Jes Staley, chief executive officer of Barclays. “We’re going to participate in that.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG reined in capacity plans and London’s Heathrow airport lowered passenger forecasts as new waves of coronavirus infections dent prospects for a travel rebound by the start of summer.Lufthansa now expects to offer only 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity for 2021 as a whole, according to a statement Thursday, a figure that’s below the level it has said is needed to generate positive cash flow. Heathrow cut its outlook to as few as 13 million passengers, less than the number it attracted last year.Airlines and the hubs they serve are wrestling with an uncertain outlook as governments work toward reopening travel while the virus surges in countries such as India. Europe remains in the grip of the pandemic amid a sluggish vaccine rollout, with the International Air Transport Association forecasting that the region will be the slowest worldwide to reduce losses this year.Lufthansa shares were trading down 1% as of 9:03 a.m. in Frankfurt. The German airline, Europe’s biggest when flying a full schedule, posted a first-quarter operating loss of 1.1 billion euros loss ($1.3 billion). Closely held Heathrow had an adjusted pretax loss of 329 million pounds ($459 million).Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said that with travel restrictions still in place in most parts of the world, a “significant market recovery” won’t come until the second half as inoculation programs progress, with only a gradual pickup in demand expected before then.The group’s individual carriers, which include Austrian Airlines and Swiss, will therefore ramp up flights later than previously planned to reflect the delayed lifting of curbs, he said. The full-year capacity estimate is at the bottom end of a previous 40% to 50% range.Long-Haul HitHeathrow, which is heavily reliant on the long-haul flights worst hit by the crisis, said it’s expecting a passenger tally somewhere between 13 million and 36 million, compared with a previous estimate of 37.1 million issued Feb. 24.The hub handled 22 million passenger in 2020, buoyed by three months of near-normal operations before the virus led flights to be grounded, and 81 million in 2019.European operators are closely monitoring plans to resume flights in the U.K., usually the region’s biggest aviation market.Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said it’s vital Britain restarts international travel from May 17 as announced. Though the government plans to say how far flights will be reopened early next month, there’s concern that only a handful of destinations will be on a “green list” where no quarantine is required.Airbus GloomHeathrow’s investors including Spanish builder Ferrovial SA, the Qatar Investment Authority, private-equity firm Alinda Capital Partners and China Investment Corp.Planemaker Airbus SE CEO Guillaume Faury said Thursday that the first quarter showed “the crisis is not yet over for our industry,” adding that the market “remains uncertain.”Lufthansa reduced its monthly cash drain to 235 million euros in the first three months, though that was aided mainly by strong cargo demand, and sees a drop to 200 million euros this quarter. Spohr reiterated that he expects a lower operating loss for the full year.The group was able to offer only 21% of its 2019 seating level in the first quarter, when its airline brands flew 3 million people, down 90% on the pre-crisis number. Heathrow’s tally of 1.7 million passengers was 91% lower.(Updates with Heathrow outlook throughout, adds shares in fifth)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- For the European Union’s investment arm, blockchain could prove a game-changer, bringing about a transformation of debt market processes with echoes of the revolution ushered in by the World Wide Web.“The technology is revolutionary,” said Richard Teichmeister, head of funding at the European Investment Bank. “This is a bit like the development of the internet and someone just sent the first email.”The EIB harnessed the power of blockchain earlier this week when it raised 100 million euros ($121 million) in a two-year deal that was the world’s first syndicated offering of “digital” bonds. According to Teichmeister, the digital-ledger technology brings benefits in terms of savings of time and money that market participants can no longer ignore.Issuers including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have deployed blockchain in the debt capital markets in recent years, but, until now, its use has been comparatively limited.The EIB took a different tack from previous issuers by syndicating the bonds via a group of banks. The bonds were bought by fewer than 10 investors unaffiliated with the issuer or the underwriters.To carry out the deal, the EIB issued bond tokens registered on the public Ethereum blockchain network. Investors paid for the tokens using traditional fiat currency, while the issuer used Bank of France’s digital currency to settle the bond with the arrangers.Digital CurrencyThe French central bank created the digital currency, rated 1:1 against the euro, solely for the purpose of the transaction. The principal will be repaid to investors in fiat currency form.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale SA handled the sale of the bonds. Some of the buyers joined the EIB in singing blockchain’s praises.“Blockchain technology and the tokenization of bonds is a game-changer for the industry,” said Christoph Hock, head of multi-asset trading at Union Investment in Frankfurt, who participated in the issue. “The settlement and clearing process is significantly easier and more efficient.”The technology’s appeal lies in way it can streamline complex processes.For example, banks spend a lot of time on reconciliation, a procedure by which syndicate desks match orders and remove duplicates. With blockchain, this step gets removed.“There is one source and everyone can see it,” said Xavier Leroy, a capital markets officer at the EIB who also worked on the digital bond. Leroy said that blockchain removes the burden on issuers of maintaining a back office to carry out deals just once or twice a year.Deal TrailblazerThe EIB sees itself as a trailblazer. It was among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects. In order to work, it requires standardization among all of its users, as well as supportive legislation.EIB issued its digital bonds under French law because Luxembourg legislation, which the bank typically uses, wasn’t ready by the time it had to choose a jurisdiction.Even so, growth in the use of blockchain is just beginning, said Teichmeister.“We’ve reached a stage at which you can no longer dismiss it,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Thursday it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson to largely halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped J&J's vaccine production at the plant earlier this month while it investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent had to toss a batch of the J&J vaccine in March after it became contaminated with part of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, which it was also making at the plant.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to a record as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings and data that showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.Amazon.com climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter sank amid a lackluster outlook. In regular trading, Apple wiped out its gains on concern that the iPhone maker may not sustain growth after a blockbuster quarter as it faces a tightening supply of chips. Weak earnings dented Ford and EBay. Facebook held its post-earning gains, surging to a record after its sales dwarfed estimates.The S&P 500 briefly turned negative in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 broke a two-day losing streak. The volatility came as investors continued to assess major corporate results that overshadowed signs of a resurgence in the economy. Data released Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, while applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low.“It looks like it’s a tug-of-war between those that think the good earnings results we’ve seen are just the beginning of a longer economic and corporate earnings boom and those that believe we are at peak growth and markets are unlikely to go higher from here,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying policy makers are prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that has see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end.“All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings,” said Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer. “This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing.”Crude oil rose on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2128The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3950The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 108.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $65 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($773 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- The unfolding Covid crisis in India is raising expectations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will need to raise more funds for stimulus even as the outbreak worsens its finances.States and cities through the country, including the New Delhi capital and its financial hub Mumbai, have implemented lockdowns or curfews, which are seen impacting public revenue. That comes as the authorities are lagging their existing financing target by 188 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) just one month into the new fiscal year, according to Bloomberg’s calculations based on official data.Modi’s administration has fallen behind on its financing plans after auctions in April failed to raise as much as it targeted. Sensing the government’s growing need for funds, traders are holding out for higher yields, with the central bank forced to cancel sales or boost purchases if it refuses to accede.“The fear is that localized lockdowns may result in a slowdown which may be met by fiscal expansion, and more borrowing pushing longer yields higher,” said Vikas Goel, chief executive and managing director at PNB Gilts Ltd. India’s curve is likely to steepen with the 10-year yield climbing to 6.35% in the next two to three months, he said.The face-off marks the latest battle for control of India’s bond market, after the central bank earlier rejected traders’ demands for higher yields at a sale of benchmark debt. Underwriters were forced to rescue a five-year bond sale on April 9 and the central bank missed its target for an offering last week.A debt auction on Friday may provide a clue as to how the tussle will play out. The RBI is scheduled to offer 260 billion rupees of bonds, including 140 billion rupees of benchmark 10-year notes. Post trading Thursday, the RBI said it will buy 100 billion rupees of bonds as part of its Operation Twist on May 6.The yield on benchmark 10-year bond fell two basis points to 6.04% on Friday, and is down 13 basis points this month, the most since October.Much of the market’s worries center around the government’s plan to borrow a near-record 12.1 trillion rupees this year. For now, there are no signs the government intends to increase that amount although Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said last week she won’t hesitate to front load borrowings if the need arises.India is now the global hotspot for the pandemic, with infections climbing above 18 million cases, while deaths have exceeded 200,000. The government has come under increasing pressure as hospitals run out of beds, oxygen and medical supplies in many parts of the country.Inflation WoesTraders are also trying to assess whether the new lockdowns and curbs will disrupt the flow of goods and drive up prices. While the central bank has pledged to keep policy accommodative, it has warned that a failure to contain the second wave may disrupt domestic supply chains and fuel inflationary pressures.“The issue is how does the huge borrowing program go through,” said V. Lakshmanan, treasurer at Federal Bank Ltd. “Investor interest has added up significantly in the short term, while the stated intent on new issuances is to go longer term from the government perspective. Further, there is too much focus on the benchmark paper.”(Updates with Operation Twist plan in sixth paragraph, yields in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.
The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?
Stocks tumbled Friday, as many investors took recent stock gains off the table. Sell in April and head for the backyard may be the pandemic take on sell in May and go away.
President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.
Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”
Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.
There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.