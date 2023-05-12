Robinhood stock cools after jump tied to Q1 revenue beat
Yahoo Finance Live discusses a slight drop in shares of Robinhood after the company's Q1 earnings report showed a decline in transaction based crypto revenues.
Legendary investor Peter Lynch has a straightforward perspective on corporate insiders and their actions in the stock market. He put it simply: insiders may sell shares for a range of reasons, but they only buy shares when they believe the price is going to rise. Keeping a close watch on insiders’ stock purchases can prove to be a profitable investment strategy. Corporate insiders, which include company officers and board members, possess valuable knowledge about company policies and performance
Shares of beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev stock fell for five straight days as a conservative boycott continues to loom over the company.
Elon Musk announced that he has found a new CEO for Twitter. Wall Street is betting that will give him more time to focus on Tesla, whose stock has lost nearly half its value since Musk first bid for the social media company.
With the rise of ChatGPT, AI (artificial intelligence) has been generating an enormous amount of buzz this year, based on the tech’s potential to impact so many facets of everyday life and the way we interact with the world around us. But is it really a seismic development or just overhyped tech? Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban falls resolutely in the former camp. Having recently waded in on the conversation, Cuban has said the tech’s potential is “beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” comparing
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's right-hand man, spent $1,000 on oil royalties in 1962. He now receives 70 times that amount from them each year.
"You can't really say that you're going to have diminished demand for these products," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said of FAANG companies.
The fixed rate on I bonds was set at 0.9% at the semiannual reset on May 1, its highest level in 15 years. The result is that while the six-month rate on savings bonds purchased from May through October is 4.3%, down from 6.89% in November and 9.62% in May 2022, investors buying new savings bonds should do better in the long run due to the fixed-rate feature. The second is a fixed rate, which is set at issuance and remains in effect for the life of the bonds.
Vanguard and Fidelity are two of the largest brokerages, and each offer plenty of low-cost investments and valuable tools. So which is better for you?
(Bloomberg) -- Carl Icahn’s holding company authorized a buyback equaling almost 27% of its shares trading on the open market, potentially boosting the stock price as the financier feuds with a short seller.Most Read from BloombergNBCUniversal’s Yaccarino in Talks to Run Twitter, WSJ SaysKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making EmpireFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoJamie Dimon Says US Needs to 'Finish' the Bank CrisisTurkey Markets Rall
Investors in some of China’s biggest technology companies have had a rough year, but they got some good news at the end of this week. Shares of Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu rose between 0.6% and 3% on Friday in Hong Kong.
Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterates Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Buy and a $320 price target. The analyst expects Nvidia to meet or slightly beat April quarter and July quarter outlook expectations on data center Hopper H100 ramp, solid Gaming trends (Ada Lovelace), and stable networking (NICs, switching, and DPUs). He sees Nvidia driving the biggest technology inflection the world may have seen in transformational AI everywhere and in everything. Jensen’s AI vision is openly playi
The Dow Jones rose Friday ahead of a key inflation survey. Tesla stock rallied after Elon Musk tweeted that he had a new CEO for Twitter.
By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) said it plans to buy all of the assets of HyreCar Inc., which offers car rentals for gig-economy drivers, for $9.45 million. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Getaround’s “path to profitability,” the car-sharing company said. The deal is expected to close on Tuesday. “HyreCar created […]
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its board approved dividends later this year of about 24.7 billion reais ($4.94 billion), but also hinted at future changes in its payout policy. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said in a filing with regulators that it will pay dividends of 1.893577 reais per share in two installments on August 18 and September 20. The Brazilian oil giant noted that the payouts are in line with its current shareholder remuneration policy, which allows distributions to investors of 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and investments.
PC sales collapsed last year following an unprecedented sales surge during the Covid pandemic. But when will they recover?
(Bloomberg) -- VinFast, an electric vehicle maker founded by Vietnam’s richest person, is going public through a merger with blank-check company Black Spade Acquisition Co. in what would be the largest-ever US listing by a company from the Southeast Asian country.Most Read from BloombergTwitter in Talks With NBC Ad Chief to Take Over as CEO From MuskFlorida’s Money Man Threatens to Cut Ties With Bank of America, Wells FargoKen Griffin’s Hand-Picked Math Prodigy Runs Market-Making EmpireJamie Dim
Tesla shares rise after CEO Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter, the social media platform for which he also serves as chief executive. Disney edges higher after a sharp slump Thursday, while Amazon and Netflix extend winning streaks.
The EV company raised the U.S. prices for its Model S and X vehicles by $1,000 and the prices of its Model Y by $250.
The projections for the solvency of Social Security a decade from now are not good. And if something isn't done, the trust funds for Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and the combined Old-Age and Survivors Insurance and Disability Insurance (OASDI) … Continue reading → The post Would You Pay an Extra Tax to Save Social Security? Here's What Experts Think appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Hindenburg Research said Thursday that it had initiated a new position in Icahn Enterprises.