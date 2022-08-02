U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.81
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    -0.39 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    -0.0094 (-0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0093 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1080
    +1.4690 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,001.35
    -15.08 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.07
    +9.25 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Robinhood stock falls amid Q3 revenue miss and workforce reduction plans

  • HOOD

Robinhood shares are edging lower after a third-quarter revenue miss and plans to reduce 2% of its workforce.

