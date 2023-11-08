Robinhood stock slips on trading activity slowdown

Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) are down 10% Wednesday morning after it reported a slowdown in trading activity in the third quarter, with transaction-based revenues declining by 11% year-on-year The company's third-quarter revenue of $467 million missed expectations of $478.9 million. Yahoo Finance Anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the latest numbers with the stock.

