Robinhood stock slips on trading activity slowdown

Nicholas Jacobino and Seana Smith

Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) are down 10% Wednesday morning after it reported a slowdown in trading activity in the third quarter, with transaction-based revenues declining by 11% year-on-year The company's third-quarter revenue of $467 million missed expectations of $478.9 million. Yahoo Finance Anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the latest numbers with the stock.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

