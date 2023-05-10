U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,139.62
    +20.45 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,588.54
    +26.73 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,299.10
    +119.54 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.88
    +16.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -1.31 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.40
    +3.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.98
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4520
    -0.0690 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2638
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4450
    -0.7360 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,174.53
    +567.00 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.91
    +10.28 (+1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,738.95
    -25.14 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,122.18
    -120.64 (-0.41%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation continues to cool: Prices rose 4.9% in April in slight slowdown

Roblox losses swell in Q1, Electronic Arts posts earnings beat

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss stock performance for Roblox and Electronic Arts following quarterly earnings.