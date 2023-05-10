Roblox losses swell in Q1, Electronic Arts posts earnings beat
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss stock performance for Roblox and Electronic Arts following quarterly earnings.
The videogame platform reports a first-quarter loss that was wider than a year earlier and wider than analysts expected.
Roblox stock plunged after the company's Q1 earnings miss. Is RBLX stock a buy right now in today's stock market?
California-based Roblox said higher expenses due to developer exchange fees, personnel costs and infrastructure were the reason behind the bigger loss. Roblox, which is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children, has been constantly investing to expand its user base by doubling down on collaborations with NFL, FIFA and artists such as Elton John and Mariah Carey. "We also expect our operating expenses to increase significantly in future periods", the company said, adding it intends to continue to make investments to grow its business.
