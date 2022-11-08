Roblox set to report earnings ahead of Wednesday opening
Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Roblox shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow morning.
Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Roblox shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow morning.
Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's fourth-quarter earnings results.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter earnings results.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane'' or the "Company") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts reported are in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting
Plug Power Inc. shares fluctuated between small gains and losses in the extended session Tuesday after the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's made good on its warning a few weeks ago and results fell below Wal Street expectations.
Affirm Holdings Inc. shares plummeted Tuesday afternoon, after executives brought down their annual guidance for the buy-now-pay-later company amid troubles at one of its most important partners in recent years, Peloton Interactive Inc.
Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.
Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.
Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...
Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.
The Trade Desk (TTD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]
Disney reported its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after market close. Here's what to know.
Sabra (SBRA) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of -5.26% and 10.61%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Boeing (NYSE: BA) continues to show signs that its business is normalizing, and investors are taking note. It's been a rough few years for Boeing, as the company has flown through both issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic. Boeing is now looking to boost deliveries in order to increase cash flow and pay down some of the billions in added debt it took on during the crisis to make sure it survived.
Investors pushed the share price of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, higher today after the company reported third-quarter sales that outpaced Wall Street's expectations and issued strong fourth-quarter revenue guidance. The company's CEO, Zvi Lando, said in a press release that "the results reflect extremely strong momentum in Europe where our revenues grew 90% compared to the same quarter last year." Shareholders were also likely happy that management anticipates continued growth as SolarEdge expands its manufacturing footprint.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.
Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...
Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?
In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]
Better-than-expected financial results in the face of economic uncertainty is encouraging for investors.