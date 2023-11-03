Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,965.00
    -33.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.70
    +5.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    +0.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.66
    -1.21 (-7.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2630
    -0.1940 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,529.78
    -686.76 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    707.37
    -22.69 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.53
    +104.10 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

Rocket Hits Israeli Town Near Lebanon Border, Hamas Claims Responsibility

WSJ

A rocket fired from Lebanon hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Thursday. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its militants in Lebanon had fired 12 rockets towards Israel. Photo: Rami Shlush/Reuters

Advertisement