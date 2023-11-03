Rocket Hits Israeli Town Near Lebanon Border, Hamas Claims Responsibility

Associated Press Finance

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would “tip the balance in favor of humanity” in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Speaking after two days of talks at Bletchley Park, a former codebreaking spy base near London, Sunak said agreements struck at the meeting of politicians, researchers and business leaders “show that we have both the political will and the capability to control this technology, and secure its benefits for the long term.” Sunak organized the summit as a forum for officials, experts and the tech industry to better understand cutting-edge, “frontier” AI that some scientists warn could pose a risk to humanity’s very existence.