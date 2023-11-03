Rocket Hits Israeli Town Near Lebanon Border, Hamas Claims Responsibility

The Wall Street Journal
TEL AVIV—Israeli forces pushed across Gaza and in from the Mediterranean coast Thursday, cutting the enclave in two and isolating densely populated urban areas in the north where armored and infantry units were battling Hamas militants, said the Israeli military and the United Nations. “IDF forces have finished encircling Gaza City, the stronghold of the Hamas terrorist organization,” said Israeli Military Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Thursday night. Israel’s military said that it killed around 130 militants in battles around the Gaza Strip on Thursday afternoon, in a large-scale attack by land, air and sea on Hamas installations, including command and control centers, booby-trapped buildings and targets belonging to the militant group’s naval forces.