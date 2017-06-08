Rocket Lab CEO: Many barriers to entry when it comes to s...

Steve: Twitter and most social media is an insight into how ugly, gullible and genuinely uneducated the majority of people can be while at the same time dividing entire communities and destroying civility. There was a time when people actually talked to one another and genuinely communicated. Now they just shoot rude tweets at each other or bicker endlessly about trivial nonsense on one another's walls. It's so sad to see the great potential of this media ruined by small minded pettiness and an unwillingness to defy the heard mentality, be objective, and above all else set aside ego in place of humility.