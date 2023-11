Smart TV creator Roku, Inc. (ROKU) sees its stock jump in after-hours trading on Wednesday after posting a third-quarter revenue beat, reporting $912 million against estimates of $859.9 million.

Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal, Pras Subramanian, and Josh Schafer review Roku’s earnings in the grand scheme of the TV and media content landscapes.

