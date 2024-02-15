Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,023.89
    +23.27 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,663.01
    +238.74 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,888.99
    +29.85 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.03
    +27.93 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    +1.49 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    2,016.00
    +11.70 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.57 (+2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2400
    -0.0270 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2590
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.0000
    -0.4740 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,030.87
    +520.63 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.53
    +29.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,157.94
    +454.62 (+1.21%)
     

Roku and WBD earnings: What investors will be watching

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter

Roku (ROKU) will report fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Thursday, while media giant Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is set to release its results on Friday, February 23. Yahoo Finance Media Reporter Alexandra Canal highlights the key figures and earnings forecasts investors should be watching closely for the two companies.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement