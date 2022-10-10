Rollercoasters trigger crash detection on Apple iPhones
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple's crash detection feature which dials 911 on iPhones is being triggered on rollercoasters.
Rollercoaster riders have accidentally called the emergency services as the movements set off the iPhone 14's sensor for serious car crashes.