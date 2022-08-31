Royal Caribbean partners with SpaceX Starlink for cruise fleet
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Royal Caribbean is adding SpaceX Starlink services to its fleet.
Of course, ice isn't a problem for the vast majority of modern cruise ships, as they tend to stick close to warm and sunny areas of the globe. Notably Royal Caribbean has offered its Voom service as the "fastest internet at sea." Royal Caribbean has been offering two packages Voom Surf, for around $18 per day (it varies by ship and by voyage), basic email checking and text messaging and Voom Surf & Stream, for around $24 per day, which promises 24-hour access to emails, internet, and messaging apps as well as video streaming, and real-time social media and video calls.
When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Rules settled in fairly quickly thereafter, with the cruise line -- as well as rivals Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line -- requiring vaccinations for any passengers aged 12 and older as well as negative covid tests taken no more than two days before sailings. In reality, everyone on board, aside from kids under 12, was both vaccinated and tested, and the entire cruise industry stepped up its already robust cleaning procedures while also improving air filtration.
After SpaceX announced its Starlink Maritime service last month, it was only a matter of time before some household name in boat world went all-in on the satellite service. Sure enough, today Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines announced it will be adding the service to its whole fleet, after a pilot service on one of its ships got rave reviews. It should come as no surprise that commercial marine endeavors like this one are embracing Starlink.
Cruise ship giant Royal Caribbean has announced that it will equip its fleet with SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite internet service.
Royal Caribbean Group said Tuesday it would use SpaceX's Starlink to provide onboard internet connectivity across its fleet.
