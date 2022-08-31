Royal Caribbean partners with SpaceX Starlink for cruise fleet

TheStreet.com

When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Rules settled in fairly quickly thereafter, with the cruise line -- as well as rivals Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line -- requiring vaccinations for any passengers aged 12 and older as well as negative covid tests taken no more than two days before sailings. In reality, everyone on board, aside from kids under 12, was both vaccinated and tested, and the entire cruise industry stepped up its already robust cleaning procedures while also improving air filtration.