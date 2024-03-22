Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Large-Scale Attack

Reuters
The Hong Kong government needs to protect the city's international financial hub status after years of upheaval, chairman of conglomerate CK Group Victor Li said on Thursday. Li was speaking after his property company CK Asset, one of Hong Kong's biggest developers, reported a 10% decline in net profit from continuing operations last year. Asked about his views on the city's economy at an earnings conference, Li said - after a sigh - that the people of Hong Kong had gone through several stress tests since 2019, when the city was roiled by anti-government protests, followed by the pandemic and now a struggling economy.