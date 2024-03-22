Advertisement
Russia Strikes Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Large-Scale Attack

WSJ

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said delays in U.S. aid had left Kyiv low on air-defense missiles to counter Russian attacks. His comments came after Russian strikes across the country. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP/Getty Images

