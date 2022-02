Russia-Ukraine conflict won’t impact summer travel, Booking Holdings CEO says

MarketWatch

With the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes in the red right now, looking at your retirement portfolio may have your heart racing. Retirement Tip of the Week: Advisers typically advise their clients and all individuals to remain calm during market volatility, but that’s easier said than done when you see your hard-earned dollars trending downward. Panicking and making any sudden changes to your portfolio won’t help your retirement savings – in many cases, doing so would actually hurt your future prospects.