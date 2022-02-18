U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,335.47
    -44.79 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,039.94
    -272.09 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,496.78
    -219.94 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.63
    -19.46 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.27
    -0.49 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.90
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9250
    -0.0470 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0620
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,995.22
    -1,842.43 (-4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.18
    -20.60 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Russia-Ukraine: 'Putin will pay a very, very, very heavy price' if he invades further, Senator Cardin (D-MD) says

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about past geopolitical aggressions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, carefully applying sanctions on Russia, the energy sector, additional COVID-19 relief funds, inflation, and the federal gas tax.

