Russian anti-satellite weapons spark security concerns: Rpts.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner recently requested on X, formerly Twitter, that President Biden declassify information related to potential Russian space weapons development, which Turner warns may pose a "serious national security threat."

This comes amid concerning reports that Russia could be building anti-satellite or other space-based military capabilities. However, details remain scarce on Russia's exact motivations.

Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down the details, noting various space technologies with potential military applications already exist such as satellites used for communications and GPS.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith