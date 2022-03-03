Russian oil has Europe in a ‘stranglehold’: Bill Browder

U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss how new sanctions against Russia are affecting the the global economy.

Video Transcript

ANDY SERWER: One of the strongest, if not the strongest, sectors of the Russian economy is energy, oil, and gas and we've talked a little bit about how the Western energy providers and companies have been taking up against actions against Russia, looking to sell their assets, et cetera. But I'm wondering, should the West cripple Russia's energy sector? Is that a good idea to do so?

BILL BROWDER: Well, the main reason that we're doing any of this stuff is to deplete his resources so he doesn't have the finances to continue his military expansion. And therefore, if that's the objective, then we should cripple any resource he has that generates cash. And it's going to be a hard-- it's going to be a tough balancing act because 40% of German households rely on Russian gas, 100% of Italian households, 100% of Austrian households.

And so how does a country diversify away from that type of exposure, that type of concentration? It doesn't happen-- you can't make a decision, say tomorrow, we're going to buy gas from the Qataris. You need, like, ports and pipelines and all sorts of other stuff. And so, you know, I think, you know, he's kind of-- and he knew this. He kind of has us in a stranglehold, which is why the energy sector has been, more or less, left untouched.

Now I don't think that that's going to be a permanent situation. I think that now you're going to see massive, accelerated, strategic diversification going on. But for the most-- for the time being, the lights will go out in Germany and Italy if they stop supplying gas.

I should point out that the likelihood of Russia stop supplying gas-- stopping supplying gas is relatively low, at least over a reasonable period of time, because that's where they get the money from. So, you know, they might be able to, like, make Germans cold for a few weeks, but longer than a few weeks, they quickly run out of money, and they've already run out of money.

