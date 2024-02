TipRanks

2024 has really gotten rolling, and the chief issue for investors is finding the best portfolio composition to take advantage of a likely bullish environment. John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, believes that the main factors to consider this year will likely be continued economic resilience and a policy shift by the Federal Reserve toward cuts in interest rates. Stoltzfus sees as many as four rate cuts coming this year, but suggests that three are more likely. Getting to