Salesforce stock climbed this week after earnings beat appeased activist investors
The Yahoo Finance Live team breaks down the movement of Salesforce's stock following its earning release.
The cloud security company faces macroeconomic challenges but analysts still like Zscaler as a long-term pick.
A Ford Motor patent filing lists a range of ways to combat delinquent car loans. It includes vehicles that could repossess themselves.
Tesla says its January price cuts for Chinese-made vehicles are still generating strong demand.
Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O
The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.
Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag
Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The post-bankruptcy management of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange has found less than $700 million in highly liquid assets against $10.5 billion owed to customers.
In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.88, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day.
The argument that equity markets are too expensive is the confirmation bias of sidelined bears, argues the analyst.
Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.
Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.
A warehouse giant gives some hope to shoppers.
What shook the Bitcoin market Thursday night.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Beleaguered Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is trying everything to win back investors’ confidence after a massive stock rout eroded over $140 billion of his group’s market value in a month. The efforts through road shows and negotiations seem to have paid off as the conglomerate has now reportedly managed to sell stakes in its firms to GQG Partners for $1.9 billion.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Occidental (OXY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
This trio of stocks could go higher.
Contributing columnist Allan Sloan, diving into Warren Buffett's annual letter, shows how amazing Berkshire’s performance has been in the almost six decades that Buffett has run the show.
Alphabet, Meta Platform, Snap, Alibaba and Baidu are included in this Analyst Blog.